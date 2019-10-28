What do you get when you throw Danica Patrick, yoga and the Halloween season into a social media blender?
Well, another weird Instagram post — obviously.
Patrick on Sunday took to Instagram to share her latest yoga-themed post, this time with a Halloween twist. Basically, she looks like the spider-crawl character from “The Exorcist.”
As expected, the post features a lengthy caption.
Buckle up:
“This picture had a timely Exorcist feel to it! 🎃👻🧟♀️ …… No stairs nearby thankfully. 🤪 Been a yoga kind of week. 🙌🏼 I am trying to slow down more. To have my mind stop planning everything and just let life flow. There were a lot of really really obvious signs this week as to why that’s a better way. I saw people I didn’t plan on seeing, I felt more relaxed, The days just unfolded better than if I planned them, I was much more present with my true feelings about what to do next so everything felt better, I felt my inner-child more, and was able to access deeper into my souls childhood wounds and conditioning that show up as an adult. The work just never ends but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Growth➕truth➕love♥️”
OK.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images