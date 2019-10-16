Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to say Danny Ainge is glad he drafted Carsen Edwards.

In case you missed it, Edwards knocked down eight 3-pointers during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s preseason game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. The rookie guard went on to score 30 points in his team’s decisive victory.

Edwards’ absurd performance impressed many, including Ainge.

Check out this tweet from the Celtics general manager:

Honestly, that tweet needed about 10 more fire emojis.

The Celtics will open their regular season on the road next Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images