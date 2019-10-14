Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is on another level right now.

After not finding the back of the net in the first two games of the season, the Bruins winger has scored six goals in Boston’s last four games — including a mammoth four-goal performance Monday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. He’s also recorded four assists in the same stretch.

For more on Pastrnak’s hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images