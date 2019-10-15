Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak certainly is off to a nice start to begin the 2019-20 season.

The Boston Bruins forward has six goals in as many games thanks to a monstrous performance Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, potting all four goals in a 4-2 victory at TD Garden.

Two of those markers came on the power play, which seems to show quite a bit of synergy here in the early goings.

With a 2-for-3 effort on the man advantage against the Ducks, Boston now is sixth in the NHL with a 31.6 percent success rate on the power play.

To hear what Pastrnak had to say about the power play, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.