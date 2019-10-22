Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has been on another level to start the season.

The 23-year-old enters Tuesday night’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on a tear, sporting a six-game point streak that includes nine goals and six assists. After such a strong week, the NHL world took notice by rewarding Pastrnak with the 1st Star of the Week.

Pastrnak recorded a goal and an assist in the Boston Bruins’ first matchup against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto. For more his hot start, check out the 180 Moment of the Week from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images