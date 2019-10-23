Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is white-hot at the moment.

After having a goal waved off due to offsides, the 22-year-old was able to find the back of the net once again to put the Boston Bruins on top 1-0. Pastrnak put the puck between his legs, then flipped it past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson to give Boston the early lead.

This was the 300th point of Pastrnak’s young career, making him the fourth Bruins player to reach the feat in under 350 games, joining Barry Pederson (235), Bobby Orr (276) and Ray Borque (316).

For more on Pastrnak’s goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images