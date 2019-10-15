Boston Bruins’ right winger David Pastrnak was on fire in Monday’s game.
Under 10 minutes to go in the second period, Pastrnak raced off the bench on a line change and scored the second of what would be four goals in the game. This was the first four-goal performance of his career, which propelled the B’s to a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins now move to 5-1-0 on the season
To see this “Change on the Fly,” check out the video above, presented by Valvoline.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports