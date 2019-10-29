Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cubs have themselves a new manager. But make no mistake, he is no pushover.

Chicago on Monday officially introduced David Ross as the team’s new skipper after the former Cubs catcher inked a three-year deal with the club Wednesday. Ross has been an analyst on ESPN since retiring from Major League Baseball in 2016 after Chicago’s first World Series victory in 108 years. But he is thrilled to be making his return to the field.

“I will be making my own decisions and continue with feedback from the group,” Ross told reporters Monday. “I want to stay true to who I am. These guys responded to me when I was here as a player. I don’t think that will change as a manager.”

Cubs general manager Theo Epstein is excited to have Ross aboard. And his analysis of the 42-year-old’s managerial style is quite simple.

“If you’re a front office and you want a puppet, you don’t hire David Ross,” Epstein said. “Anyone that knows Rossy, knows that. He is absolutely his own man.”

Ross is fondly known as “Grandpa Rossy” by some of his former teammates, and often has been seen as a guy that can lighten up a room. But he knows with being a manager in the major leagues comes great responsibility.

“I think maybe there is a misconception of the fun-loving grandpa Rossy, which I love and am very thankful for, but I don’t think that’s me in the dugout as much as I would love to say I’m that guy,” Ross said. “The grandpa Rossy thing is a little bit overblown.”

Regardless, we can’t wait to see what Ross brings to the table with the Cubs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images