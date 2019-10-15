Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dez Bryant isn’t a huge fan of Christopher Columbus. And that’s fair, as historical records suggest the man (falsely) credited with discovering the Americas was a rather detestable person.

However, Bryant is a big fan of Christopher Wallace, otherwise known as The Notorious B.I.G. Bryant, who still is without a job in the NFL, made his feelings known Monday afternoon in a tweet clearly about Columbus Day.

Take a look:

The only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

Confused? We were, too, until we realized Bryant was quoting “Oceans,” a song by Jay-Z.

Bryant, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since tearing his Achilles last season with the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images