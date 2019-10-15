Dez Bryant isn’t a huge fan of Christopher Columbus. And that’s fair, as historical records suggest the man (falsely) credited with discovering the Americas was a rather detestable person.
However, Bryant is a big fan of Christopher Wallace, otherwise known as The Notorious B.I.G. Bryant, who still is without a job in the NFL, made his feelings known Monday afternoon in a tweet clearly about Columbus Day.
Take a look:
Confused? We were, too, until we realized Bryant was quoting “Oceans,” a song by Jay-Z.
Bryant, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since tearing his Achilles last season with the New Orleans Saints.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images