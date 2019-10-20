Two AFC East foes will square off in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
The winless Miami Dolphins have made their way to Buffalo to take on the Bills, who’ve started the season with an impressive 4-1 record.
After previously announcing Josh Rosen would be the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, Miami head coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday that Ryan Fitzpatrick would take over as signal caller in Buffalo.
Josh Allen, meanwhile, will remain at the helm for the Bills as they look to keep pace with the division-leading New England Patriots.
Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Bills online:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images