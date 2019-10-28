Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Week 8 slate of the 2019 NFL season won’t exactly be ending with a marquee matchup.

The Miami Dolphins will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night at Heinz Field. While the Dolphins are on a fast track to one owning one of the top picks in the 2020 draft, the Steelers still have an outside shot at reaching the postseason.

Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes could be strengthened by the return of Mason Rudolph, who will be back under center against Miami after suffering a concussion via a brutal hit back in Week 5.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Steelers online:

When: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images