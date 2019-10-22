Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Mohamed Sanu reportedly on his way to New England, the wide receiver trade market is left with one remaining star: Emmanuel Sanders.

So, where could the Denver Broncos wideout land before the Oct. 29 deadline?

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted Tuesday that he expects the San Francisco 49ers to swing a deal for Sanders in the near future. The undefeated Niners reportedly were among the teams pursuing Sanu, as well.

I expect the 49ers to end up with Emmanuel Sanders in the next week. Were very much in on Sanu. Really want to add a pass catcher. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 22, 2019

Sanders certainly would be a major addition for the 49ers, who could use another skilled wideout for Jimmy Garoppolo to work with.

The 32-year-old Sanders has 30 catches for 367 yards with two touchdowns this season.

