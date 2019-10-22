With Mohamed Sanu reportedly on his way to New England, the wide receiver trade market is left with one remaining star: Emmanuel Sanders.
So, where could the Denver Broncos wideout land before the Oct. 29 deadline?
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted Tuesday that he expects the San Francisco 49ers to swing a deal for Sanders in the near future. The undefeated Niners reportedly were among the teams pursuing Sanu, as well.
Sanders certainly would be a major addition for the 49ers, who could use another skilled wideout for Jimmy Garoppolo to work with.
The 32-year-old Sanders has 30 catches for 367 yards with two touchdowns this season.
