Celtics fans rejoiced Sunday after learning Boston was keeping Tacko Fall and converting his Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal.

C’s center Enes Kanter is especially excited.

Kanter and Fall have bonded since joining the team this summer, and often can be seen making the rounds on social media when they aren’t on the court. So, as you can imagine, Kanter was elated when he learned his buddy would be sticking around.

“I’m just happy for him. He’s a good dude,” Kanter told WEEI.com. “Good player to be around. He always brings positive energy, lifts guys up. Even when he doesn’t play, he always communicates with us. Really good locker room guy. He’s always standing up and cheering for his teammates. It’s always nice to see Tacko next to you.”

Fall can spend up to 45 days with the team, per his contract, meaning he and Kanter still will have plenty of time to pal around. He’ll spend the rest of his time playing with the Celtics’ G-League affiliate Maine Red Claws in Portland, so Kanter won’t have to go far to visit his newfound friend (and vice versa).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images