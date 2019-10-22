Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly signed three-time Pro Bowler Justin Bethel on Tuesday shortly after trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The cornerback/special teamer was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, which led the Patriots to jump on Bethel. According to former kicker and now-NFL analyst Jay Feely, Bethel is the “perfect Bill Belichick signing.

“Perfect Bill Belichick signing,” Feely tweeted Tuesday evening. “One of the best special teams players in the league. Has been playing at a pro bowl level this year. He and (Matthew) Slater make the best duo in the league.”

That’s a glowing take on the acquisition, but Feely certainly has a point on the combo of Slater and Bethel. The two special teamers should create headaches for opposing teams for the remainder of the year, something NESN.com’s Doug Kyed noted in a perfect tweet.

The Patriots released Jordan Richards following the acquisition of Bethel.

