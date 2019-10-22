Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots somehow got better less than 24 hours after their 33-0 shutout of the New York Jets by acquiring Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, which created some phenomenal reactions around the football world.

One of those came from ex-Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, now host of the “Pat McAfee Show”, who was baffled at how quickly New England was able to trade for Sanu after its “Monday Night Football” win.

“How does that happen,” McAfee asked with a laugh. “How does a day after a rout like that … did they ship that in yesterday and then it took 24 hours? Or did (Roger) Goodell be like, ‘I don’t know when to announce this.’ … It might have been in that huddle. (Bill Belichick) was huddling them up and he’s like, ‘Listen, we’re up 24-0, the defense is doing great. That offense — not there yet, but we’re literally trading for Sanu right now. Yeah, you’ll see it tomorrow morning we’re doing it right now.’ That’s unbelievable that Bill Belichick, who’s the general manager, is able to handle a trade at the same time of the game. That’s what it feels like.

“Unless he woke up at 6 a.m. this morning to put the papers in and negotiate with the Falcons, I have no idea what he could’ve done,” McAfee added. “Maybe it’s on the field while they’re warming up. … Maybe it’s on the headset. He’s negotiating through the headset. … ‘Oh Mohamed, what’s going on, man. Yeah, we’re up 75. Yeah, we just traded for you welcome to the team.’ When could he possibly have done that?”

Check out the full clip here:

Sanu joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski to round out the Patriots’ receiving corps, while N’Keal Harry’s potential return looms in Week 9. Gordon is dealing with knee and ankle injuries and missed Monday’s win over the Jets.

The Patriots welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images