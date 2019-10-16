Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before Major League Baseball kicked off the 2019 season, people already had grown weary of the whole “Baby Shark” craze.

But one Nationals player has kept the trend going in Washington, D.C. all the way to the World Series.

Initially, Washington’s Gerardo Parra selected “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song in honor of his 2-year-old daughter, who he says “loves that song,” according to USA Today Sports’ Chris Bumbaca. It’s since become somewhat of a rallying cry for the Nationals, who now are off to the play in the first World Series in franchise history.

During Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, cameras captured the crowd at Nationals Park performing the “Baby Shark” dance as the song played while Parra approached the plate to pinch hit in the sixth inning.

Check it out:

Anything more wild than a ballpark full of adults and children alike singing "Baby Shark?" pic.twitter.com/buK6yJQfKj — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 16, 2019

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images