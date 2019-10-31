For yet another week, a lopsided “Thursday Night Football” matchup awaits NFL fans.
The San Francisco 49ers are in Arizona for a tit with the Cardinals. The Niners are one of two remaining undefeated NFL teams, led by a stout defense and run-heavy offense. The Cardinals, meanwhile, very much are in the throes of a rebuild with a hit-or-miss offense and a weak defense. This will make for some interesting fantasy decisions based on who from each of these teams you have on your fantasy roster.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in 49ers vs. Cardinals:
START
Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers. If you at all were skeptical about starting Coleman, you no longer should be after Week 8. Coleman went off four touchdowns (three on the ground, one in the air), in a rout of the Panthers. Coleman is the clear top back in San Fran and you should start him every single week.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers. It’s tough to bet on Sanders for fantasy purposes now that he’s with the 49ers, as most of his value seems like it will diminish if he doesn’t find the end zone. But he’s played in one game for San Francisco so far and the volume was decent, so go ahead and roll him out there this week.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals. We’ll admit we’re not super confident in this pick, but pretty much every other Cardinals running back is hurt, so expect recently-acquired Drake to see quite a bit of touches.
Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals. If you absolutely must start a Cardinals receiver, make it Kirk. He appears to be quarterback Kyler Murray’s preferred target, so he’ll probably be leaned upon against a tough 49ers pass defense.
SIT
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers. Garoppolo is used as a game manager more than a passer. Unless you are out of options, punt on Jimmy G until the Niners’ offensive system drastically changes.
Matt Breida, RB, 49ers. Breida’s health is a bit of a concern and he clearly plays second fiddle when Coleman is healthy. Probably best to stay away for now.
Cardinals defense. There’s a good chance they’ll be absolutely torched this week. No thanks (also, why would they even be on your roster?).
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals. The 49ers have a good defense in every aspect, so the mistake-prone rookie probably is going to make lots of, well, mistakes. Sit him.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images