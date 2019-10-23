Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Frank Vatrano and Sergei Bobrovsky really like the number 72.

But only one could don the number for the Panthers. So, the two struck a deal.

Vatrano joined Florida in Feb. 2018, more than a year before the team signed Bobrovsky to a monster seven-year deal in July 2019. But the netminder is quite fond of his number, and apparently made a sweet deal to get it.

So, what was Vatrano’s reward for giving up No. 72?

— A double quarter pounder from McDonald’s

— A bottle of red wine

— A Rolex watch

“You are the absolute man!” Vatrano said Monday on Instagram, while thanking Bobrovsky for the gifts.

We’re not sure that’s the most fair trade in the world. That said, we’d have a hard time turning down gifts like that ourselves.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images