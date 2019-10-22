Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid finds itself in a surprising predicament.

The Spanish soccer giant will visit Galatasaray on Tuesday in Istanbul in their third UEFA Champions League Group A game. The teams each have one point after two games and will be keen to earn a result, which will help them gain ground on group rivals PSG (six points) and Club Brugges (two points).

Galatasaray has beaten Real Madrid in two of their last three meetings in Istanbul, but Los Blancos throttled the hosts 6-1 in 2013 in their most recent encounter on Turkish soil.

Here’s how to watch Galatasaray versus Real Madrid.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA, UniMas

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images