Dave Martinez was way ahead of the game in saying he’d follow in Alex Cora’s footsteps.
The Washington Nationals manager predicted to ESPN’s Marly Rivera exactly one year ago he’d become the second Puerto Rican manager to lead his team to the World Series. Cora became the first when he guided the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 Fall Classic, where they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Martinez will make good on his prediction Tuesday night when Washington visits the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.
After brushing aside the Dodgers in five games to win last year’s World Series, the Red Sox first celebrated in Boston, then held another celebration in Cora’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico.
Martinez must oversee a similar triumph if he is to truly play the part of Cora during this Halloween season.
