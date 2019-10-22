Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Martinez was way ahead of the game in saying he’d follow in Alex Cora’s footsteps.

The Washington Nationals manager predicted to ESPN’s Marly Rivera exactly one year ago he’d become the second Puerto Rican manager to lead his team to the World Series. Cora became the first when he guided the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 Fall Classic, where they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.

364 days ago, this is what Dave Martínez told me about Alex Cora becoming the first Puerto Rican manager to lead a team to the World Series — Turns out he is the next one! pic.twitter.com/HPUYuxEVDo — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 21, 2019

Martinez will make good on his prediction Tuesday night when Washington visits the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.

After brushing aside the Dodgers in five games to win last year’s World Series, the Red Sox first celebrated in Boston, then held another celebration in Cora’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Martinez must oversee a similar triumph if he is to truly play the part of Cora during this Halloween season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images