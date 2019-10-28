Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No, we’re not trolling.

Though eight weeks, the New England Patriots possess one of the more impressive defenses the NFL ever has seen. From scoring seemingly as often as the offense to forcing comical turnovers to making quarterbacks see “ghosts,” the Patriots defense is flat-out incredible.

But is it possible that the Patriots don’t even have the best defense in the NFL? Is it possible that the San Francisco 49ers actually own the league’s most imposing defense?

Check out this tweet from ESPN:

The 49ers and the Patriots' defenses have been a nightmare for opponents this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/qRSBsInf5i — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2019

Believe it or not, the Niners are close to — and in some cases better than — the Patriots in many statistical categories. Plus, offenses can’t score without gaining yards, and allowing the fewest yards per game is a good starting point in making an argument for being the NFL’s premier defense.

That said, the Patriots simply hold the edge in too many areas.

New England has allowed the fewest points in the league at 61, and they’ve played one game fewer than the Niners, who have allowed a still-incredible 77 points. The Buffalo Bills rank third with 122 points allowed. The “Boogeymen” have given up an NFL-low four defensive touchdowns (two pass, two rush), while the Niners are good for second having given up just seven defensive touchdowns.

The Patriots have the most interceptions (19; Niners have 10), sacks (31; Niners have 27) and, when combined with special teams, have racked up the most touchdowns (6; Niners have two).

As for yardage breakdown, the 49ers have allowed the fewest passing yards per game at 128.7 (Patriots second with 148.8), while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered a league-low 68.6 rushing yards per game (Patriots fourth; Niners 11th).

All of this is a long way of saying that the 49ers defense belongs in the same ballpark as New England’s more heralded unit. It’s no coincidence that we’re talking about the two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

Still, the Patriots defense is the better and more battle-tested of the two. And even if you’re not a numbers person, your eyes should tell you that New England’s defense is a cut above the rest.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images