Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Has Kawhi Leonard already played his way into basketball immortality?

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce said Friday on ESPN’s “The Jump” the Los Angeles Clippers forward is one of the top 30 NBA players of all time. Leonard won his second NBA championship and second NBA Finals MVP award last season, and Pierce believes his postseason performances warrant a place among the best who ever have played the sport.

“I mean, he’s already up there with the all time greats based on this last year’s performance,” Pierce said. “He has nowhere but up to go. He’s still young. He’s still in his prime. Kawhi is already in my eyes a top probably like 30 player of all time.”

Leonard’s Clippers will begin the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Although they might need some time to gel into genuine contenders in his first season with the team, Pierce appears to have reached mid-season form already with his first blazing-hot take of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images