Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid had quite the Wednesday night.

The two bigs went at it when the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Philadelphia 76ers, causing NBA Twitter to nearly explode. The brawl led to both centers getting ejected, but in classic NBA fashion, it resulted in some internet jabs after the two teams left Wells Fargo Center.

The NSFW twitter back-and-forth led Washington Wizards point guard and former Boston Celtic Isaiah Thomas to call both players out the morning after.

“Man @JoelEmbiid and @KarlTowns y’all might as well get the gloves and figure this out,” Thomas tweeted. “All this internet (expletive) ain’t it.”

(You can check out the tweet here.)

The NBA has begun its investigation into the fight, with both teams taking the sides of their respective participants.

We have a feeling the NBA wouldn’t be thrilled if Towns and Embiid took Thomas’ suggestion.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images