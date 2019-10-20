Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two AFC teams prepare to save their seasons in Week 7 action.

The Bengals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday as both teams try and turn a corner to fill playoff aspirations. Cincinnati stands at 0-6 under head coach Zac Taylor as he is looking for the first win of his coaching career.

On the other side of the field will be the visiting Jaguars, who sit at 2-4 in a division that is still up for grabs. Of course, they now will be without Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

If either team hopes to have any shot at making this season count, a win Sunday becomes a must.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs Bengals online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports