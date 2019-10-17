Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Any teams in the NHL looking for an enforcer? You may have your man.

Jaromir Jagr, 47, always has had a crazy work ethic in keeping himself fit enough to not only play in the NHL well into his 40s but contribute at a pretty high level late into his career. And while he isn’t in the NHL anymore, Jagr took to Instagram on Tuesday to prove to the world that he is in fact still an absolute unit, and looking jacked as ever.

Take a look:

Do those require a permit?

Jagr hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season, though he is still playing overseas in the Czech Extraliga, scoring in his regular-season debut. He’s said in the past that he hopes to play until he is 50.

Anyone want to tell him he can’t?

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images