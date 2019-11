Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall Monday afternoon.

The 34-year-old’s hot start to the 2019-20 season continued with a 30-save performance, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Halak is now 2-1 on the young season after defeating the Western Conference foe, and came alive when the Bruins needed him most.

