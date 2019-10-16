Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Javonte Green is in the thick of a battle for the Boston Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot with guard Max Strus. But no matter what happens, it sounds like he’ll find a home somewhere in the NBA.

Green, currently on a partially guaranteed deal with the Celtics, is in play for some of the remaining two-way deals left around the league if he does get beat out by Strus, according to The Athletic’s Dave DuFour.

I've talked to a few teams in the last week. Green is on the radar for some of the remaining 2 way spots if he doesn't stick with the Celtics. https://t.co/eTo9vvFvAD — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) October 15, 2019

Green averaged 9.3 points and 4 rebounds in 14 minutes per game this preseason, shooting 80% over that span.

Yes, Strus has been good as well, but it’s tough to see Green missing out on that final roster spot. If he does, however, it sounds like he’s put himself in a good position.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images