Jaylen Brown is doing things the average 22-year-old is not.

Like signing an extension with the Boston Celtics? Yeah, not normal. (But definitely impressive.)

Brown on Monday inked the four-year extension reportedly worth $115 million after spending the first three years of his NBA career in Boston. (The deal comes with a few potential bonuses tacked on, as well.)

So, naturally, Brown celebrated as any sensible 22-year-old would.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Brown went home and took a nap after the deal was struck. Then, he returned to the team facility to “get shots up.”

“(It was) just a normal day,” Brown told reporters Tuesday, per Himmelsbach.

If signing a $115 million dollar deal is considered normal, sign us up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images