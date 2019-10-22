Jaylen Brown is doing things the average 22-year-old is not.
Like signing an extension with the Boston Celtics? Yeah, not normal. (But definitely impressive.)
Brown on Monday inked the four-year extension reportedly worth $115 million after spending the first three years of his NBA career in Boston. (The deal comes with a few potential bonuses tacked on, as well.)
So, naturally, Brown celebrated as any sensible 22-year-old would.
According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Brown went home and took a nap after the deal was struck. Then, he returned to the team facility to “get shots up.”
“(It was) just a normal day,” Brown told reporters Tuesday, per Himmelsbach.
If signing a $115 million dollar deal is considered normal, sign us up.
