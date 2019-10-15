Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If his Instagram account offers any indication, Josh Gordon is in good spirits a few days after suffering an nasty-looking knee injury.

The Patriots receiver twisted his knee Thursday night in New England’s victory over the New York Giants. Gordon did not return to the game, though he was seen stretching and keeping loose on the sidelines.

The star wideout broke his silence Tuesday morning with a new Instagram post.

“If you fall, fall on your back. If you look up, you can get up. #LFG.”

Gordon was a no-show Tuesday at Patriots practice.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images