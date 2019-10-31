Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon reportedly was released from the New England Patriots injured reserve Thursday, landing him on the waiver wire.

Gordon is healthy after passing an exit physical Thursday, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer. If Gordon goes unclaimed over the next 24 hours, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Gordon collected 287 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown over six games with the Patriots this season.

New England takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images