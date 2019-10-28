Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is no stranger to making history, and he was back at it again Sunday afternoon.

Belichick collected his 300th career win as a head coach via the Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. New England’s head man became just the third coach in the 100-year history of the NFL to accomplish the feat, and it didn’t come without a bit of irony.

Julian Edelman, who caught two touchdown passes in Week 8, celebrated his head coach with an Instagram post after the game. We have to hand it to the Super Bowl LIII MVP, who produced some of his best social media work for the momentous occasion.

Well done.

Belichick will be in pursuit of career win No. 301 this Sunday night when the Patriots travel to Baltimore for a heavyweight bout with the Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images