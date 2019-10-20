Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite a calendar year for Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros ace finished the 2019 season with a ridiculous 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA. Verlander also threw his third-career no-hitter in September before Houston punched its ticket to the postseason. Verlander and Co. knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series before crushing the New York Yankees’ hopes of a World Series in dramatic fashion in the AL Championship Series on Saturday.

Verlander’s wife, supermodel Kate Upton, also gave birth to the couple’s first daughter last November. So yeah, it’s been quite the 11 months for the 36-year-old. And as Upton has done in the past, she took to Twitter to congratulate her husband after the Astros’ 6-4 win over the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

“WORLD SERIES BOUND!!! So proud of you @justinverlander!! 😍 🎉CONGRATS ASTROS!!,” she captioned the photo of her and Verlander embracing during postgame celebrations.

(You can view the tweet here)

Adorable.

The Astros will play Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images