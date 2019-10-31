Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics proved they still have drawing power when they lured Kemba Walker to town.

The Celtics guard explained to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday why joining the Celtics last offseason was a “super-easy” decision for him to make. Smith asked Walker whether he seriously considered joining another team once the Celtics expressed interest in his services. Walker’s answer couldn’t have been much more emphatic.

“Boston kind of came on late during free agency,” Walker said. “But once they did, nobody else got a chance honestly. I was really excited that these guys wanted me to be here. Obviously, I’m from New York. It’s not too far. I’m closer to home now. I went to UConn, which is not too far, as well. I’m closer to UConn now. So a lot of that went into play.

“So yeah one these guys came into play, super easy decision. … because of the opportunity, the fit, playing style, coach (Brad) Stevens.

The Celtics acquired Walker from the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade after he agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract. He has assumed the mantle as the Celtics’ leader, as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2018-19 campaign and fulfill the promise of a talented, young team.

Although the task might sound daunting to some, it doesn’t sound like it was big enough to make Walker think twice about his decision to take his talents to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images