The New England Patriots defense has been incredibly impressive over their undefeated eight-game stretch to begin the season, and many are crediting Bill Belichick with the success.

At age 67, Belichick has learned how to succeed in this league, and he’s still doing so at the highest level. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy recently joined “The Pat McAfee Show” and told McAfee much of that success has to do with his energy and impressive football IQ.

“I’m always like, ‘(Expletive) bro, you’re still the same.’ He still has the same energy like he’s 30, man,” Van Noy said. “I didn’t know him when he was 30, obviously, but he definitely acts like it. His energy each and every day is so consistent. It’s never too high, it’s never too low. It’s always right here, and I respect that because you know what the standard is each and every day. You know what Bill you’re getting each and every day. And that standard’s high as (expletive), but you gotta jump for it.”

As for the IQ that the rest of the NFL has raved about for the last two decades, Van Noy cited a few examples to show off how ridiculous it really is.

“It was before the playoffs a year ago, and he brought five guys in a room. Before the game even started, he picked something up off film,” Van Noy said. “And he pulls the plays up on the big screen and he’s like, ‘Look, here’s a key. If he does this with his hand and his foot, you know it’s a run. If he does this with his finger motion, you know it’s a pass.’ And you’re like, ‘What?’ And then you get on the field and you’re like, ‘Yo, he’s right.’ Those type of things — his IQ level is out of this world. … His knowledge of the game and just learning from him each and every day is incredible.”

The Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images