The Battle of Los Angeles once again is interesting, thank goodness.

And the first chapter of the new era of L.A. basketball will take place Tuesday when the Clippers “host” the Lakers at Staples Center.

Of course, it was a big offseason for both teams. The Lakers brought in Anthony Davis, but in doing so sent Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, among others, to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers soared to the ranks of the NBA’s elite with their acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the latter of whom required a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Clippers online:

When: Tuesday, October 22, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

