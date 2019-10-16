Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James decided to weigh in on the NBA-China ordeal, and it did not go over super great.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was “misinformed” when he tweeted his support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong which then sparked massive controversy between the NBA and China. James seemingly doubled down on his initial comments while trying to provide context. On Tuesday, James said he is done talking about China.

That brings us to “NBA 2K20.” Yes, it’s a video game, but James is featured in the MyCareer mode of the game, meeting up with users’ player to provide some advice.

The transcript, well, it doesn’t exactly make LeBron’s real-life words sound any better.

“When I first came into the league, I was just trying to prove myself. It was all about ball. It took me a while to understand the responsibility, the opportunity I was given,” James says in the game. “You know, I speak for those without a voice. People who grew up like I did; poor, without hope. Those people, those kids, they exist at every corner of the globe, and they’re all deserving of a chance. I believe no one person is capable of turning the tide, but we all have an obligation because somewhere along the way somebody picked us up.”

(You can view the clip here.)

Well, file this one under not taking your own advice. Yikes.

It’s also worth noting that James’ Springhill Entertainment helped produce the story for the game.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images