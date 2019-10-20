Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Rashford gave the home team the lead on 36 minutes at Old Trafford when he tapped in Daniel James’ low cross at the back post.

Sadio Mane then had an effort ruled out for handball by VAR before the interval as the Reds thought they’d drawn level.

However, in a game of few chances, Liverpool was required to wait until the 85th minute to restore parity when substitute Adam Lallana arrived on time to turn an Andy Robertson cross over the line from close range.

The result ends the Reds’ winning sequence of 17 games but ensured they remain undefeated in the Premier League since January and have a six-point lead at the division’s summit.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com