Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu will have to break from his norm upon arriving in New England.

The Patriots reportedly acquired Sanu on Tuesday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wideout isn’t a world-beater by any means, but he should provide a boost to a team that’s in need of pass-catching help.

Before Sanu takes the Gillette Stadium turf, he’ll need to make an important decision, one that former college teammate and ex-Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan immediately was curious about after learning of the wideout’s reported trade to New England.

“What number you gonna wear @mohamedsanu ??” the Tennessee Titans cornerback asked in the comment section of the above Instagram post.

Sanu has worn jersey No. 12 for his entire NFL career, which has included four seasons in Cincinnati and three-plus in Atlanta. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, that number will not be available in Foxboro, as it’s currently tabbed to a player who you might be familiar with: Tom Brady.

As for currently available numbers, Sanu can choose from 14, 17, 19, 81, 86, 87, 88 and 89. If Sanu is at all superstitious, we advise he stay away from 17, which previously was worn by the likes of Chad Jackson, Aaron Dobson and, most recently, Antonio Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images