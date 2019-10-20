Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The grocery bags were out at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

It has not been the best of seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, who moved to 0-7 with a 27-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. And given the team’s entered the contest with a combined record of 2-10, it wasn’t exactly a big-ticket game.

The Bengals reported an attendance of 42,784, but the actual number seemed to be well under that, with most of the stadium left vacant. The fans that were there didn’t have a ton to cheer about, so that left things just quiet enough for mics to pick up some fans yelling to players on the sideline.

In one interaction, FOX19’s Jeremy Rauch reported one fan yelled “you’re the worst quarterback in the NFL!” directed at Andy Dalton, to which Austen Tate replied, “That’s enough.”

Fan within earshot of bench yells: “Andy Dalton, you’re the worst quarterback in the NFL!” Auden Tate yells back: “That’s enough! That’s enough!” #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 20, 2019

In a much more bizarre occurrence, mics picked up one fan yelling at Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo for hair advice.

“Yo Lambo, what do you do for your hair? What’s your secret?” the fan yelled, as seen in a video posted to Reddit.

Weird, weird times in Cincinnati.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images