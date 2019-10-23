Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Steph Curry were to hang up his sneakers right now, would be an NBA Hall of Famer?

This question was asked to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, who surprised many by stating that the two-time Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion hasn’t earned a spot in Springfield, yet.

Jordan set Twitter ablaze with his denial of Curry, but fellow Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took to Twitter to set the record straight, saying, “Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league.”

For more on Johnson’s defense of the longtime Chicago Bull, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.