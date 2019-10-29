Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are some new faces making their way to the Maine Red Claws this season.

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were assigned to the Celtics’ G-League affiliate ahead of Maine’s training camp when they were introduced Monday. The Red Claws introduced Darren Erman as the team’s new head coach, as well.

Waters was selected 51st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 10 points, 5.3 assists, two rebounds and and as many assists during the C’s Summer League.

Fall quickly became a fan favorite in Boston. He saw his first regular-season action Saturday night against the Knicks with four points and three rebounds in four minutes.

Erman has plenty of NBA experience under his belt heading into his first year as head coach of the Red Claws. He’s served as the assistant coach for the Celtics, the Golden State Warriors and, most recently, the New Orleans Pelicans before taking the job in Maine.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images