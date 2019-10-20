Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Forget what the standings say. Manchester United vs. Liverpool remains one of English soccer’s great occasions.

The teams will face off Sunday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 9 game. Liverpool has amassed an eight-point lead atop the Premier League standings, thanks to their perfect start to the season. Manchester United has just nine points after eight games, and concerns over the direction of the once-great team are spiking again.

To make matters worse for Manchester United, superstar goalkeeper David de Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba are expected to miss the game due to groin and ankle injuries, respectively.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Liverpool.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com