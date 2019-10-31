Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. presented Tom Brady with a unique gift this past Sunday, but Mark Schlereth couldn’t have thought less of the gesture.

The star wide receiver previewed the gift ahead of the Browns’ Week 8 clash with the Patriots, explaining he had a pair of goat-hair cleats (get it? GOAT) prepared for Brady. Sure enough, the two superstars met at midfield after New England cruised by Cleveland, and OBJ offered up the somewhat bizarre footwear to TB12. Brady and Beckham also chopped it up for quite some time outside of the team’s respective locker rooms.

There’s no shame in expressing admiration for another player, but Schlereth seems to believe there’s a time and a place for those kinds of exchanges.

“Here you’ve got Odell Beckham Jr. saying, ‘I’m not the GOAT Tom Brady is, but here’s a goat shoe,'” Schlereth recently said on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Like, really? You’re not the GOAT that he is? You think? I hope Tom Brady took that goat shoe and just threw it in the trash when he went into the locker room. Like, ‘What the hell do I need with a goat-hair shoe?’ Your mind is on goat shoes before the game? Like, c’mon. I don’t know how you win a game when your players are thinking about the fame and the celebrity and goat-hair shoes above playing football. You ain’t gonna win jack.”

.@MarkSchlereth on OBJ giving Brady his GOAT hair cleats 😂 "I hope Tom Brady took that GOAT shoe and just threw it in the trash when he went into the locker room." pic.twitter.com/ddXBsVKTv0 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) October 30, 2019

While we’re not sure how much Beckham factors into the equation, things are just not working out for the Browns, who have lost four of their last five games. Frustration is starting to boil over in Cleveland as well, as evidenced by Baker Mayfield storming out of his media availability Wednesday. The Browns entered the season with incredibly high expectations, and now they’re one of eight teams in the league with two wins or fewer on the campaign.

We wonder if OBJ has a gift prepared for anyone on the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images