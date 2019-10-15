Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Defensive end Michael Bennett has been suspended by the New England Patriots for a disagreement over his role.

“On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension,” Bennett told ESPN’s Jordan Schultz in a statement. “I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”

Bret Bielema is the Patriots defensive line coach.

Bennett’s suspension is for one week, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Rapoport categorized Bennett’s suspension as “conduct detrimental,” in a tweet.

The 33-year-old is playing just 35.71 percent of Patriots defensive snaps, which is down from 68.98 percent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He played just 11 snaps Thursday in the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants. Bennett has five tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in six games this season and has started just one game.

Bennett was not at Patriots practice Tuesday as New England prepares to play the New York Jets on Monday night.

