The officiating, unfortunately, was the story Monday night in Green Bay.

A pair of just outright bad calls against the Detroit Lions set up the Packers for Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal in the final moments of the game. Most notable of the refereeing gaffes was two illegal hands to the face calls against Trey Flowers where it was clear Flowers didn’t have his hands to the face of Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

The bad calls predictably were ripped on social media, and the Michigan State Police’s Detroit post couldn’t help but join in. They fired off this wanted poster Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Well played.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images