Mike Tyson hasn’t professionally fought since 2005, but you can bet your last dollar he’s still got it.

The former heavyweight boxer, who won 58 fights in his professional career, clearly hasn’t lost a step in his skills despite being far removed from his prime.

Tyson hosted a few UFC fighters at his ranch earlier this month and a video released showing the legend shadowboxing to show the fighters good form and how to strike properly.

Check it out:

Mike Tyson is 53 years old but absolutely no one would want any of that smoke 😤 pic.twitter.com/QsyxJB4aqh — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 15, 2019

Needless to say, he still could drop anyone like a bad habit (in jeans, nonetheless) even at 53 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images