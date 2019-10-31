Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For fans of teams not named the Washington Nationals, the fun now begins.

Free agency soon will open across Major League Baseball, and there are a slew of high-profile players set to hit the market.

Gerrit Cole arguably is the biggest name out there (certainly the most notable pitcher), and he’s already made pretty clear he won’t be returning to the Houston Astros. Anthony Rendon also will become a free agent, and he certainly will have plenty of suitors trying to pry him away from the World Series champs. The list goes on and on.

This is a big offseason for the Red Sox, who have a handful of free agents. Boston just hired a new chief baseball officer in Chaim Bloom, who is tasked with keeping the team competitive whilst cutting some of its massive payroll.

Still, the oddsmakers suspect the Red Sox will be in on a few notable names this offseason. Here are some of the top free agents the Red Sox are among the betting favorites to sign, according to SportsBettingDime via NJ.com. (Outside of J.D. Martinez, who has five days to decide if he will opt out of his contract with the Red Sox, it’s all pitchers.)

J.D. Martinez (if he opts out)

Red Sox -500

Field +500

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Dodgers -200

Red Sox +900

Phillies +1100

Padres +1200

Zack Wheeler

Mets +200

Red Sox +800

Phillies and Cubs +900

Yankees +1000

Rays +1200

Jake Odorizzi

Twins -120

Phillies +900

Red Sox +1200

Cubs +1400

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images