The Mystics may be the 2019 WNBA champions, but they’ll have to wait a while to properly celebrate.

It all started when Washington invited fans to join it for a celebration at the Entertainment and Sports Arena (the Mystics’ home court) before the players left town to join their international teams.

CELEBRATE WITH US TOMORROW! 2:00-4:00 tomorrow at ESA! pic.twitter.com/WmLyyIsNBd — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 11, 2019

But many fans wondered the same thing: when’s the parade?

With so many players shipping off to another country to play ball during the WNBA offseason, the team felt it was best to hold off on a parade until the spring. Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said the team wants to “show the proper appreciation and recognition” for the players who earned the title.

“Many of our players have commitments to play internationally and some, including Emma (Meesseman), will have to leave town as early as (Saturday),” Thibault said Friday, according to a statement released by the team. “Today is an exciting and historic day for the Mystics family and we wanted to celebrate as a team with our fans prior to everyone heading in different directions for the offseason.”

For now, Mystics fans will need some patience to get them through to the spring.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images