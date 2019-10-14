Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Jayson Tatum’s fourth-year option no longer is in question.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday reported the Boston Celtics “have exercised” Tatum’s fourth-year option. The option will pay him $9.9 million in the final year of his rookie deal and will be eligible to sign an extension with the C’s during the 2020 offseason.

The Boston Celtics have exercised forward Jayson Tatum's $9.9M fourth-year team option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Critical third season coming for Tatum. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2019

Boston drafted the forward third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and went on to have a breakout rookie season when he averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 48 percent from the floor. While Tatum didn’t produce the same numbers from the floor in 2018-19, he still averaged 15.9 points per game.

Tatum revealed earlier this preseason his focus this year will be “getting to the basket much more” and “shoot more 3’s.” He has shined this preseason, leading the team in points in two of its three preseason games, including a 20-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images