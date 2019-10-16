Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After plenty of silence on the contract front, the Celtics reportedly have extended an offer to fourth-year wing Jaylen Brown.

Boston has offered Brown a four-year, $80 million contract extension, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. The two sides have until Monday, Oct. 21, to reach an agreement. If a deal is not agreed upon by 6 p.m. ET on that date, Brown will become a restricted free agent following the 2019-20 season.

The Celtics have not issued extensions to rookie contracts in years past, with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier serving as the most recent examples. According to Haynes, Rajon Rondo was the last Celtic to receive a rookie extension back in 2009.

Brown previously represented himself before teaming up with Al Horford’s agent, Jason Glushon, heading into this preseason.

Assuming Brown does not agree to this team-friendly deal, the Celtics will have the ability to extend the 22-year-old a qualifying offer next summer in restricted free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images